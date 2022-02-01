Jessie James and Eric Decker Are ‘Excited’ for Pre-Valentine’s Day Napa Trip

Wine not? Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker are jetting off to wine country in celebration of Valentine’s Day — and yes, there will be drinking involved.

“We’re doing a pre-V-Day thing,” Jessie, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Jessie James Sneakers collaboration with DSW. “A bunch of couples are going to go to Napa, [California].”

The “Should Have Known Better” singer revealed that the duo are going to take part in a “bunch of romantic couple-y things” that they are “super excited” about. The twosome, who tied the knot in 2013, haven’t taken a trip together since the summer of 2021, making this the perfect chance for them to focus on their romance.

“It is time for us to do a fun couple’s trip. So, I’m really excited about that,” Jessie told Us. “And we’ll have a bunch of champagne to celebrate [before] V-Day.”

The 34-year-old former football player — who shares daughter Vivianne, 7, and sons Eric II, 6, and Forrest, 3, with the musician — chimed in, telling Us the getaway will be “a lot of fun!”

When it comes to the official holiday, Jessie left the schedule up to her husband, who confirmed that he will be taking his wife out on the town — but only after they watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13.

“We’re doing date night,” the Minnesota native told Us, pointing out that the romantic day is right after Super Bowl LVI. “[The] Nashville restaurant scene has taken off in the last five years.”

In addition their California and Nashville date nights, the former Eric & Jessie stars have been focused on their joint project with DSW.

“Eric and I both live in sneakers these days between kids and workouts. And honestly, it’s been so cold, I literally have no desire to put on heels,” the Kittenish founder told Us of the sneaker collection. “So, it was a great collab because there’s super dressy sneakers for day and night. It was just the perfect collab and I’ve always been a fan of DSW, even as a kid.”

The former wide receiver enjoyed the experience of working with the brand while also doing something “fun” with his wife.

“We got to be hands-on early in what shoes and styles we enjoy, so I mean, that’s the important part,” Eric explained. “It was [similar to] how we live our lifestyle and color palettes [we like] and just some of the fun [details] you can see in just the shoes.”

However, the duo had differing opinions as to which design was their favorite. Jessie pointed to the royal blue Sketchers, because “they’re comfortable” and she’d never seen a sneaker “look like that before.”

Eric, on the other hand, picked the green Adidas as his go-to shoe for its functionality. “I got foot surgery, so it has a good sole to the shoe, and I wear it for workouts and wear it to work. Basically, all day to be honest with you,” he said. “I love the shoe. And the Timber boots are good too in the wintertime in Nashville when I wear boots.”

Scroll down to see the couple rocking some of their favorite kicks. To learn more about the Jessie James Decker x DWS collection of sneakers, visit the brand’s website.