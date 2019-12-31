



It’s an uphill battle! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have to work hard to find time alone with three little ones at home.

“Because we have kids, it can get a little tough with trying to figure out date nights, but we have our Netflix moments,” the singer, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 30, while promoting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. “We’re trying to finish Schitt’s Creek so we can move onto You because that just came out. But right now, [our kids] are little and they come into our room when they’re ready and wake us up at six in the morning. You just got to roll with the punches.”

She and the former professional football player, 32, tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Vivianne, now 5, three years later. She became a big sister the following year when Eric, now 4, arrived, followed by Forrest, now 19 months, in March 2018.

The couple have mixed feelings about when or if they’ll add another baby to their brood. “He told me on the plane … that he is really getting baby fever again,” Jessie told Us of the athlete on Monday. “I’m like, ‘You are out of your darn mind. You just need to pump the brakes a little bit. Like, we need to chill.’”

She and Eric weren’t on the same page in May either. “He wants another for sure,” the fashion designer told Us exclusively at the time. “I’m like, ‘Give me just a moment, give me a second!’”

Jessie explained, “Because we’re moving, we have all of these baby things that we’re finding, like baby girl stuff, baby boy stuff, all the bottles, breast pumps. I was like, ‘Oh, we can just donate those things or just give them to my sister because I’m sure she’s going too have more babies eventually.’ [Eric] was like, ‘I don’t think we’re ready to give those away yet!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s talk about it,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’”

The “Flip My Hair” singer will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year during the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday, December 31. After providing updates throughout the show, she will reveal the winner just after midnight.

With reporting by Marc Lupo