Worth the wait! Jessie James and husband Eric Decker welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Monday, March 17.

"Jessie went into the hospital yesterday at 3:30 p.m. and at 5:36 a.m. this morning, Vivianne Rose Decker was born, weighing 8lbs., 2 oz. with a full head of hair!" a rep for E! News confirms to Us Weekly. "Both mom and daughter are doing well."

Country singer James, 25, and New York Jets wide receiver Decker, 27, who wed in June 2013, announced they were expecting their first child back in September.

On Monday, March 17, James posted a photo of herself in the hospital preparing to give birth. "Lots of tears, nerves, smiles, and excitement!" she captioned the Instagram snapshot. "Just so anxious to meet our baby girl."

The second season of their reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On, premieres on E! on March 30, but the birth of their daughter will be kept private. "I'm going to probably have a personal camera to film the actual birth. But there will not be a birth for people to see," James told E!. "It's something we wanted to keep personal to us, but you will see bits and pieces of that experience."

