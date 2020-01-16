Dream team! Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker are a perfect match for more than just parenting.

The Just Jessie author, 31, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she and the former professional football player, 32, run clothing line Kittenish like a well-oiled machine. While the country singer is still the brains behind the creative side of the fashion brand, Eric has taken over on the business end as the company’s new president.

“I think what’s great is you know that we both have each other’s best interest at heart and he cares so much,” Jessie told Us while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “He’s the president of Kittenish, he’s going to business meetings. I always knew Eric was so talented, but he got his degree in this. He really is a businessman. He’s so smart, and I am just so impressed with his knowledge. He has been so important to have involved. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The “Almost Over You” singer was first inspired to step into the fashion industry about five years ago. Jessie opened her flagship Kittenish store in Nashville, Tennessee, in February 2019 and later found another home for the brand in Miramar Beach, Florida.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are thriving in their new roles as business partners — and haven’t butted heads just yet.

“He’s very sweet and respectful in that way, and he’s like, ‘Hey, you know the creative stuff. What are you thinking here? When do we launch this? You got the last say,'” Jessie explained. “It works really, really great.”

The “Lights Down Low” singer and her husband have their hands full with Kittenish and their three young children, Vivianne, 5, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 21 months, but the former NFL star isn’t opposed to taking on one more project: baby no. 4.

“He just loves our babies so much. He wants more,” Jessie told Us. “I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”