



A match made in heaven! Eric Decker couldn’t help but gush over wife Jessie James Decker following the couple’s six-year wedding anniversary.

“She’s such a perfect complement to me, because a lot of times, I can get more serious … and she’s so free-spirited,” he raved to Us Weekly recently while promoting his partnership with men’s lifestyle brand Rhone. “I just found that she brings kind of that enthusiasm to the house and kind of the light-hearted energy that I think is so important to just enjoy, you know, the moments that we have.”

The former wide receiver, 32, said that the couple’s bond has gotten even stronger since welcoming their children, Vivianne, 5, Eric, 3, and Forrest, 16 months. “I honestly love her … our relationship just keeps blossoming and just keeps getting deeper as we get, get older,” he told Us.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On alum explained that the “Lights Down Low” singer, 31, has helped him to grow by pushing him outside of his comfort zone. “She challenges me,” he mused. “As an athlete … you’re very structured. … [She has] helped me become a better man and to become a better husband, father, all those things. So, she keeps me on a daily basis of kind of pushing me to … try different things that, that may be, you know, different or scary, but in hindsight, that is going to help me grow as a person.”

In addition to her winning personality, Eric said he also appreciates his spouse’s penchant for the culinary arts and her ability to show him how much she cares. “She’s very touchy, and she uses her words well. So, just, you know, [being good at] being affectionate and tell me how much she loves me and how good of a father I am, and those things are important.”

The twosome celebrated six years of marriage on June 22. In April, the musician paid tribute to her man on the eighth anniversary of their meeting with a sweet throwback shot via Instagram.

“We were introduced 8years [sic] ago tonight around this time. It’s crazy to think that this exact day was the day we were introduced, a year later got engaged on this exact day and little did we know it would be the day our last baby was born,” she wrote at the time. “Love you so much @ericdecker …. thanks for reaching out to me that night and turning my world upside down. (How are we celebrating? Eating pizza and watching American idol in bed.)”

Eric told Us last month that pizza and TV nights are typical for the duo. “I prefer more staying in and getting the kids to bed and just kind of watching Netflix or Impractical Jokers and having a snack and some wine,” he said. “Both of us kind of don’t go to date night right now. … Just having that one-on-one time.”

It’s something they’ve made a priority since Eric retired from the NFL in August.

“I’ve just missed him,” Jessie told Us in January. “I’m so happy to have him home. I can’t believe it sometimes. I feel like he’s gonna tell me, ‘Oh, I’m going back to work’ or something. It’s been great. … I didn’t realize how much he was at work all the time.”

He has since teamed up with athletic-wear brand Rhone, of which he said he is a huge fan. “I love wearing the stuff and … it fit with my lifestyle,” he explained. “[It’s] just basically [a] very natural and organic fit for me.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

