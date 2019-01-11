Kristin Cavallari, Mila Kunis and Gisele Bundchen credit breast-feeding for their post-baby transformations. But for Jessie James Decker, who welcomed her third child in April, it’s the exact opposite.

“When I’m nursing, I’m not anymore, but when I am, I don’t lose weight very well,” Decker, 30, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 9. “I’m holding on to, you know, extra fat on my body to produce milk for [the baby].”

The country singer isn’t alone. Tennis superstar Serena Williams switched her daughter, Alexis Olympia, over to formula after six months when her weight wouldn’t budge despite following a strict vegan diet. When the the athlete stopped breast-feeding, she lost 10 pounds in one week.

Once Decker weaned her son Forrest and started the South Beach Diet, she began to see results. Workouts with trainer Shawn Booth have also helped the Eric & Jessie alum to fit back into her skinny jeans. She also loves exercising with her husband, Eric Decker — but only if someone is leading them.

“If Eric’s in charge I get frustrated,” Jessie quipped. “‘He’s all about, ‘You’re not doing it right.’ It’s like, leave me alone!’”

Jessie and the former NFL player, 31, are parents of Vivianne, 4, Eric Jr. 3, and 9-month-old Forrest. Life has been nothing short of perfect since Eric retired from the NFL in August.

“I’m so happy to have him home. I can’t believe it sometimes. I feel like he’s gonna tell me, ‘Oh, I’m going back to work,’” the South Beach Diet ambassador admitted. “I’ve just missed him.”

