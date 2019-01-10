Jessie James Decker was having one of those nights. The country singer’s kids Vivianne, 4, Eric Jr. 3, and 9-month-old son Forrest kept waking up and she had to travel for work the next day.

“I got so tired, that I snuck down to the guest room basement,” Decker, 30, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 9.

The next morning, Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, woke up with the children, made breakfast and drove them to school. “Eric thought he was being really sweet,” the South Beach Diet brand ambassador explained. But the gesture left her in tears.

“I didn’t get to say ‘Bye’ to them before I had to fly [to New York],” Jessie told Us. “So I got really upset and I cried. I slept in and felt so guilty.”

But everything worked out in the end. “On my way to the airport, I stopped by their school,” the Kittenish clothing designer said. “I went into their classrooms and kissed them goodbye.”

Though Jessie and the retired football player, 31, have their hands full with three little ones, there is a chance the couple will add one more member to their team. (She previously told Us they were done after Forrest.)

“If it were to happen, it’s a blessing,” the Eric & Jessie alum told Us. “We’re not like, ‘We are done. We’re never having anymore kids.’ If it happens, you know, we’re game for it.”

Perhaps the change of heart has something to do with how much Jessie is enjoying Forrest. “He is my third. I feel like I have enjoyed every single moment,” she gushed. “I have had no stress because it’s my third baby. I know the drill.”

