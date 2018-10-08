Jessie James Decker has no time for people who criticize her parenting skills or her relationship with her husband, Eric Decker.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to it. I don’t know, I think maybe a long time ago I might have paid attention to it, but I just am so in my own bubble, and I know what a great mom I am,” the 30-year-old Just Jessie author tells Us Weekly. “I know how happy and healthy my children are, and I know how amazing my life is, and I’m proud of it. So I don’t let other people’s negativity join into our family, because we’re happy.”

Jessie and Eric, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents of Vivianne, 4, and sons Eric II, 3, and 7-month-old Forrest. She adds: “It’s all silly. It’s all very silly, and it’s very insignificant to us.”

The 31-year-old former NFL star, meanwhile, did reply to a social media user who claimed he’s been unfaithful to Jessie in September. “I know people who are friends of the girls he’s hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie,” the user wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Eric quipped back: “Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts.”

The country crooner and the former Jets receiver have been very open about their relationship with fans over the years. So much so that Jessie tells Us she feels like she has “shared everything” about their marriage with the public.

“I feel like I really have no filter,” she explains. “If there’s ever anything that was like, something I needed to share, I feel like I’ve already done it. I’m very open about everything. I just hate to burst everyone’s bubble. I’m just happy. There’s nothing else I can really … We’re just happy.”

The duo documented their relationship on E!’s Eric & Jessie for three seasons. The Kittenish designer tells Us that her family will likely not return to reality TV anytime soon.

“Maybe not a reality show, because I don’t really love my children on that stuff anymore, but I feel like we’ll do something in television,” Jessie says. “We have a few things up our sleeves that are kind of in the works. We’ll see what happens.”

Just Jessie is available for purchase now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!