Nothing to see here! Eric Decker hilariously shut down reports that he’s been unfaithful to his wife, Jessie James Decker.

The former NFL star, 31, clapped back at a tweeter who claimed he has cheated on the country singer, 30. “I know people who are friends of the girls he’s hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie,” the user wrote. Eric made poked fun at the accusations in his since-deleted reply on Wednesday, September 26: “Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts.”

While the “Lights Down Low” crooner didn’t weigh in on the controversy, she previously teased her hubby about infidelity. “Sometimes I like to send pictures to Eric with little reminders of what would happen if he ever cheated,” she joked alongside a photo of a knife and sausage back in December 2016. “Hope everyone has a good day.”

Jessie also revealed to E! News in June 2017 that while Eric hasn’t strayed, many women have flirted with him inappropriately. The Just Jessie author recalled an instance in which a married women sent the football player a nude photo.

“You just didn’t see it. I checked it. I checked it on your Instagram DM and some woman sent you a naked photo and I looked to go look at her page,” Jessie told him. “She had huge boobs too and she was married with children. I so badly wanted to send this to her husband but I didn’t. I just blocked her for you.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On stars tied the knot in June 2013. They share Vivianne Rose, 4, Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 6 months.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!