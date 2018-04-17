Picture-perfect. Jessie James Decker shared a cute photo of her oldest child with her youngest — and they couldn’t be sweeter!

The country singer, 30, posted the sweet snap on Instagram on Tuesday, April 17, of daughter Vivianne, 3, and son Forest — who was born on March 31 — captioning it, “Good morning baby brother.” In the photo, the newborn looks adoringly at his big sister. The “Lights Down Low” singer and husband Eric Decker also share Eric Jr., 2.

Good morning baby brother A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 17, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

The Eric & Jessie: Game On stars, married since 2013, announced they were expecting their third child with a sweet Instagram video in October. In the clip, the “Southern Girl City Lights” singer asked Vivianne, “You know how you were praying to Jesus? What were you praying for?” to which the toddler responded, “For a baby.”

“Well, guess what?” Jessie asked. “There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!” In response, Vivianne excitedly clapped and kicked her legs in excitement as Eric Jr. played in the background, unfazed.

Decker previously spoke about Vivianne and Eric Jr.’s great relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in September 2016: “Now that Eric is walking, it’s amazing. They’re wrestling together. He runs after Vivianne. She runs after him. It’s completely changed the dynamic at home between them. They are best friends.”

As for whether or not the Deckers are looking to add to their brood, she told Us Weekly in October 2017, “This is the last one” — before suggesting that her NFL player husband may get a vasectomy.

