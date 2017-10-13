Three’s company! Jessie James Decker says she and husband Eric Decker will not be trying for baby No. 4. After announcing that they are expecting their third child, she confirms to Us, “This is the last one.”

When Us Weekly caught up with the country star in New York City, she revealed that her NFL player husband may even get a vasectomy.

Meanwhile, the reality star also dished on pregnancy cravings: “Asian, Japanese, Hibachi, anything like that. I’ve been really wanting salty.”

As previously reported, the couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram video posted on October 9. In the video, Jessie asks their daughter Vivianne “What were you praying for?” The 3-year-old sweetly responds, “For a baby.” “Well guess what?” There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy,” says the 29-year-old singer.

She captioned the clip, which also shows Eric and their son Eric Jr., 2: “Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on. We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”, 2: “Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on. We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Jessie debuted her growing baby bump in a photo posted to Instagram during a press day in New York City where she was sporting a long-sleeve burgundy dress. Later that day, she treated herself to a slice of pizza and documented it on Instagram: “When in NYC you gotta get a slice,” she wrote alongside the adorable selfie.

