Speaking her truth. Jessie James Decker opened up about how her body has changed since welcoming three children with husband Eric Decker.

The country singer, 30, shared her weight loss journey on Instagram and reflected on her struggle to achieve her ideal post-baby body.

“I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations,” Jessie captioned side-by-side photos of her body on Tuesday, January 8. “I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us.”

The Just Jessie author, who shares Vivianne, 4, Eric II, 3, and Forrest,10 months, with her NFL pro hubby, 31, explained that she’s been “every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids. I had good metabolism and had always been that way before.”

However, Jessie added that “having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as ya’ll know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way.”

The Eric & Jessie star also noted that she weighed 165 lbs while she was pregnant with Vivianne. “Being 5’1 it was really hard on my frame and I definitely struggled self esteem wise.”

After giving birth to Forrest in April 2018, Jessie has dropped weight faster than she ever has with the help of the South Beach diet. “My goal now as far as my body goes is to be healthy and happy and fit and not ‘skinny’ just fit and healthy and the best version of myself. Don’t ever feel like you hit a dead end road or you want to give up or feel hopeless,” she added. “I’m a little nervous about showing ya’ll that before [shot] because I was pretty uncomfortable but I want to keep it real with you guys!”

Five months after giving birth to Forrest, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly that she no longer stresses about her post-baby physique. “I just don’t honestly think about it. It’s not a priority,” she told Us in September 2018. “My priority is to take care of [my kids] and feed them and get as much sleep as possible. It’s just my mindset doesn’t go there. … Why bother? Your body is trying to just come back together from just having a human being taken out of [it]. You’ve got to have some time to heal.”

