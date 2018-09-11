Jessie James Decker came under fire last month when she shared a photo of herself holding a glass of rosé while breast-feeding her son. The country singer’s caption read: “Cheers bitches.”

Many fans found the photo to be very upsetting. “Why are you drinking while feeding your child? Disgusting,” wrote one person in the comments. Added another: “I’m absolutely against mom shaming, but she’s asking for it here.”

The clothing designer, who shares Vivianne, 4, Eric, Jr., 3, and 5-month-old Forrest with former football player Eric Decker, refuses to apologize. “It was bananas. A lot of people had a problem with it,” Jessie told Us Weekly at the Jessie James Decker for Kittenish fashion show at Style360 for NYFW on Monday, September 10. “I have three children. I know what I’m doing now. And it’s totally OK to toast to a celebration and have a drink while you’re breast-feeding.”

Jessie continued: “After three children I’ve learned about what things to worry about and what things not to worry about and a sip of wine isn’t one of them!” (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “not drinking is the safest option for breast-feeding mothers. But one alcoholic beverage per day is generally “not known to be harmful,” per the CDC, “especially if the mother waits at least two hours after a single drink before nursing.”)

Meanwhile, as the Eric & Jessie star is busy with music and her clothing line, family will always come first. “Forrest has been the easy baby I’ve had yet. The other kids are totally in love with him,” she gushed to Us. “Both of them try to pick him up and give me a heart attack. They will try and cradle him and I have to run over and grab him. But it’s so touching seeing that they love their baby brother and want to help out with mommy.”

As for Jessica and Eric’s sex life — the couple is no longer scheduling romps. “Now we just let things happen naturally,” she revealed. “And it does!”

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

