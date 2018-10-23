She’s got it all right! Jessie James Decker flaunted her beach body in a tiny green bikini on Miami Beach on Monday, October 22.

The 30-year-old country star showed off her six-pack abs, cut arms, tight butt and toned legs while filming a commercial — less than seven months after welcoming her third child, son Forrest, on March 31. As for her post-baby weight loss, “there’s really no secret,” the singer told Us on October 4. “I just work out.”

And as Decker showed while frolicking on the shore in her high-cut, cheeky bottoms and matching bikini top, her exercise sessions have paid off! Scroll through to see the singer having a blast on the shore — and read her exclusive diet, fitness and marriage tips!