Jessie-James-Decker-Gushes-Over-Husband-Eric-on-Their-8th-Anniversary

More in love than ever. Jessie James Decker gushed over her husband, Eric Decker, on the eighth anniversary of their first meeting, which also happened to be their son Forrest’s first birthday.

“We were babies here omg!! Not only is it our baby boys birthday today but it’s also me and Erics 8year [sic] anniversary,” Jessie, 30, captioned a throwback picture of the duo via Instagram on Sunday, March 31. “We were introduced 8years [sic] ago tonight around this time. It’s crazy to think that this exact day was the day we were introduced, a year later got engaged on this exact day and little did we know it would be the day our last baby was born.”

She continued, “Love you so much @ericdecker …. thanks for reaching out to me that night and turning my world upside down. (How are we celebrating? Eating pizza and watching American idol in bed.)”

While the retired NFL wide receiver, 32, did not publicly comment on the duo’s anniversary, he did honor their youngest child on his birthday. Eric captioned an Instagram picture of a naked Forrest drinking a bottle, “Happy birthday to this stud! The perfect caboose – tough, go with the flow attitude, confident and a complete CHARMER! Forrest Bradley you have blessed our family with your joyful spirit and big smile! Daddy loves you to the moon and back.”

The “Lights Down Low” singer also posted a heartwarming message to Forrest on social media. “My sweet baby boy Forrest is 1 today! This baby has been the light of our lives,” she wrote. “He wakes up happy, goes to bed happy, has a permanent smile on his face. He has truly completed our family and I could not imagine life without him.”

The former Eric & Jessie: Game On stars tied the knot in June 2013 and share three children together: daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric II, 3, and Forrest.

