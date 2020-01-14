Jessie James Decker doesn’t know if she and Eric Decker will welcome a fourth child even though he has baby fever.

“He just loves our babies so much. He wants more,” the Kittenish founder, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 14, while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”

The Just Jessie author, who shares Vivianne, 5, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 21 months, with the former professional football player, 32, added, “We’re in such a good rhythm right now. I feel like we’re good right now. We’re good at where we are. We’re busy enough. We have so many things going on.”

Last month, the singer told Us exclusively that she’d asked the athlete to “pump the brakes a little bit.” She explained at the time: “He told me on the plane … that he is really getting baby fever again. I’m like, ‘You are out of your darn mind. … Like, we need to chill.’”

While the couple, who wed in 2013, aren’t on the same page when it comes to adding more babies to their brood, their parenting styles are “not that different.” Jessie explained to Us on Tuesday: “We view the world the same way and we parent the same way. We all sit at the dinner together every night and we say our prayers and we eat and talk about our day. We wake up every morning and have our coffee together and spend time together. It works. We have our routine, and it’s so important as parents to have [that].”

The fashion designer, however, tends to be “more nervous,” saying, “Eric is a bit more like, ‘Let them learn.’”

The “Roots and Wings” singer is “proud” of how their tiny trio has grown up so far. “I speak to their teachers and other people tell me how polite they are and how kind they are to others,” she told Us. “It just makes me feel good that Eric and I are doing a good job because our kids are mirroring that. They’re good kids and they’re sweet, thoughtful, kind and so loving.”

The South Beach Diet ambassador also talked to Us about how she lost weight after her third baby. “I gained 10 pounds and I went right back to the [South Beach] program. Every single time it works,” she said. “Your body changes so much after babies … and that’s OK. I want to be an example for other women that we made these incredible children, our bodies fluctuate and we should feel good in our skin and confident.” With reporting by Christina Garibaldi