



Jessie James Decker does it all (with a pair of boots on). The mom of three sat down with Stylish, to celebrate her fall collection with JustFab and dished on how her boots take her everywhere.

The country singer, who is known for her fashionable Southern girl style, can be spotted rocking boots while getting her morning coffee, picking up her kids from school, glamming it up for a date night with husband Eric Decker and performing on stage.

“Boots have been a signature part of my look since the beginning. … The first pair of boots I ever had were a pair of Jessica Simpson cowboy boots that my mom got me for Christmas. I remember crying when I got them because I felt so special! I still have them too!” she exclaims.

Now, the country singer has designed her own line of boots that can make you feel your best regardless of the occasion.

“I was really inspired by all that’s going on in my life, being on tour, being a mom, being a wife and I wanted a collection that would reflect my life, but also be perfect for the everyday woman. Tour boots, carpool boots, cozy boots and date night boots — you name it, we got it,” she says.

With her hectic schedule, it’s nice to know that pairing boots with any look can remain a constant for her and make her feel sexy no matter what.

“Nothing makes me feel sexier, more confident, and more powerful than wearing a pair of boots. Every day is different for me, so I never know where life is going to take me. Boots make any outfit feel put together and fashionable. I love wearing a really fun little dress or skirt with a boot or bootie,” she dishes.

Decker’s husband also likes it when she rocks a pair of Southern-style boots. “It reminds him he married a Southern girl and that’s something that made him enamored by me because he had never dated a Southern girl before,” Decker reveals.

While the 31-year-old admits her style has had to change since becoming a mother, you’ll find her wearing a pair of boots over sneakers even when she’s running around and taking care of her children, Vivianne, 5, Eric Decker II, 4, and Forrest Decker, 1.

“Since I’ve become a mom, I’ve really focused more on practicality and comfort while remaining true to my Southern girly style,” she tells Stylish.

Her daughter has already taken note of her trendy wardrobe choices and loves raiding her closet. “Viv has an opinion on all my designs and I take it seriously. She has a great eye,” Decker says.

“She loves to try on the white Vivi boots from my JustFab collection because I named them after her!”

