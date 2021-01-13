Keeping their kids out! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker “finally” decided to get a lock for their bedroom door.

“The only challenge we’ve really had [while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic] was we had to get a lock,” the fashion designer, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 13, while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “Let’s just say that we we’ve never had a lock on our bedroom door, and we had some close calls a few times. That was the only challenge that we didn’t have any of that time together, so we figured it out.”

Around Vivianne, 6, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 2, the couple refer to sex as “iPad time.” The Kittenish creator joked that “every parent knows this trick,” noting that it gave her and the former professional football player, 32, “a good eight minutes” of alone time.

In April 2019, Eric exclusively told Us that he and his wife had to “be smart about how” they set up intimacy since their kids often sleep with them. “We try to put them in their own rooms, and they’ll sneak down in the middle of the night,” he explained at the time. “We fight that urge too, but it’s, like, they’re only little for so long, so we want to enjoy it.”

While the Just Jessie author and Eric are the “weird kind” of couple who love hanging at home together, their little ones don’t always get along. “Our middle child loves to really antagonize our older one,” the country singer told Us on Wednesday. “They don’t fight with the younger one at all. He just blends. The older two, they’ll butt heads a little bit.”

Vivianne and Eric are mostly “fine,” however, and usually only bicker when one of them “wants to play a certain game and the other doesn’t.”

Being in such close quarters amid the COVID-19 spread has been no sweat for the family of five, Jessie went on to tell Us. “We don’t have nannies and help … so we’re used to being together all the time,” the Just Feed Me author explained. “The kids don’t ever really go off with anyone else except for my family, so we are just used to this.”

While quarantining, the Italy native “fell off the bandwagon” and is still “working on” her weight loss with South Beach Diet’s help. “I have a few more pounds to go,” she said. “Maybe three pounds, that’s where I’d feel good. … It’s just about how you feel and how much energy you have.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi