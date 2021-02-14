Jessie James Decker is putting health and fitness at the forefront of her daily agenda during the new year.

In the latest issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands now), the 32-year-old singer says she’s been working hard at the gym to get back on track after gaining extra unwanted pounds in quarantine.

Every day, “my trainer comes over and kicks my butt for an hour,” she explains. “He pushes me really hard, and I feel like I need that … I’m just seeing tremendous [results].”

Since January, Decker has been feeling better than ever building up muscle and core strength, she also explained in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I’m gonna try!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself looking ripped. “I have goals and I’m not stopping until I’m there.”

Eating healthy has been an important part of her day-to-day life too.

The Just Feed Me cookbook author told Us last month that following South Beach Diet has been beneficial for her as she continues to lose weight.

“I love it,” she explained of sticking to the low-carb plan, which involves eating lean proteins and hearty veggies. “I just feel better.”

Another positive to her new lifestyle? Having more energy to spend time with her children, Vivianne, 6, Eric II, 5, and Forrest, 2, and her husband, Eric Decker.

“We’re one those weird couples that just like being together,” she gushed last month of the former NFL player, 33. “We’re best friends.

Want to know how else Decker spends her day? Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in her life looks like in action.