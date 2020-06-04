Candid confessions. Quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for everyone, and with many gyms and restaurants still closed, several stars have been honest about the weight they’ve gained while cooped up inside.

Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasted no time firing back at some Instagram users who questioned whether she was pregnant after she posted a series of bikini photos to the social media platform in May 2020. The E! personality already shares sons Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian responded while shooting down any pregnancy rumors. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Kardashian referenced her epic clapback about a week later during a YouTube discussion with members of her Poosh team.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,” she explained. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all.”

While some celebrities have no problem opening up about a little weight gain, others have made it their mission to stop any extra pounds from piling on. Shortly after the coronavirus quarantine began in March 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright placed a scale directly in front of their refrigerator.

The funny gimmick was intended to deter the Bravo stars from any unnecessary eating and Taylor shared a peek at it on Twitter using only the 😂 emoji.

“I need the scale in front of my snack cabinet,” one of the SUR bartender’s Twitter followers declared at the time. Added another: “Love the scale in front of the fridge! I’m stealing that idea.”

However, while some stars may have put on weight and others are wary of any extra poundage, data from Withings — the makers of digital scales — released in May 2020 showed that most people aren’t expanding their waistlines by much.

According to the France-based company, Americans gained an average of just 0.21 pounds in April 2020, based on anonymous data from more than 100,000 people via the brand’s wifi-enabled scales. Additionally, Withings found that only 37 percent of Americans gained more than a pound.

Scroll down to see stars who have been honest about their quarantine weight gain!