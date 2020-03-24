Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Her Pregnancy Cravings So Far

Eating for two! Since she announced her pregnancy in March 2020, Katy Perry has been vocal about what she’s craving (and not digging) while she’s expecting.

The mom-to-be first opened up about her pregnancy appetite during an Instagram Live video she did just after unveiling her “Never Worn White” music video, during which she debuted her growing baby bump. In that revealing behind-the-scenes look, the Grammy nominee, who is engaged to Orlando Bloom, noted that her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she’s ever had to keep. “I had to reveal it at some point,” she quipped.

The American Idol judge chose to share that she was expecting her first child with Bloom by cradling her stomach in a white gown in the final moments of the music video. She has since declared that now is the “right time” for her to be with child.

“I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready,” she explained during a radio appearance on “Fifi, Fev & Byron” in March. “So now I see a baby and it’s just time for me. It’s the right time.”

The California native also noted that she’s eager for the little one to arrive. “I’m that girl that had the box [of] baby clothes before there was even a thought or even an Orlando Bloom,” she continued. “I’m excited about that.”

Perry has long been vocal about her desire to become a mother. When she was still married to actor Russell Brand, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer didn’t put a limit on how many kids she would have. “If it doesn’t hurt the first time, I’ll keep popping them out,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2011.

In July 2014, after she and Brand had split, Perry she told Rolling Stone that she was willing to become a mom with our without a man, explaining, “I don’t need a dude. It’s 2014! We are living in the future; we don’t need anything. I don’t think I’ll have to, but we’ll see. I’m not anti-men. I love men. But there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.”

By October 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Teenage Dream” songstress and Bloom, her then-boyfriend, wanted to have a child together “ASAP.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star already shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

For his part, Bloom seems equally psyched about adding to his brood. “My babies blooming,” the Brit captioned a photo of his expectant fiancée in a multi-colored dress two days after the pregnancy news made headlines.

