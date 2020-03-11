How-Russell-Brand-Feels-About-Ex-Wife-Katy-Perry’s-Pregnancy

Russell Brand only has love for ex-wife Katy Perry now that she’s expecting a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The British actor, who was married to the singer from 2010 to 2012, is “still sad over his divorce from her and was heartbroken by it,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “but he knows she will be an amazing mom.” (He went on to marry Laura Gallacher in 2017.)

Brand, 44, isn’t Perry’s only ex who’s excited for her. The source also told Us that John Mayer is “happy for Katy and wishes her the best.” The “Waiting on the World to Change” singer, 42, and the American Idol judge, 35, dated on and off from 2012 to 2015 before she moved onto the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, in January 2016. The couple got engaged in February 2019.

Perry announced her pregnancy on Thursday, March 5, by debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video.

“I am excited,” the songstress gushed in an Instagram Live video following the reveal. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

