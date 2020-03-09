Seeing things in a new light. John Mayer wants nothing but positive vibes for his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“John is happy for Katy and wishes her the best,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They don’t keep in touch that much.”

The “Waiting on the World to Change” singer, 42, and the American Idol judge, 35, dated on and off from 2012 to 2015 before she moved on with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 43, in January 2016. The former couple’s breakup inspired Mayer’s song “Still Feel Like Your Man.”

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he told The New York Times in 2017 when asked whether the track was about Perry. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

While Mayer has not been linked to anyone since the “Teenage Dream” singer, she quickly fell head over heels in love with Bloom. The actor proposed in February 2019 during a Valentine’s Day helicopter ride.

Perry announced her pregnancy on Thursday, March 5, by debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. She later revealed that she is due to give birth in the summer.

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy,” she gushed to fans on Instagram Live. “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.”

The Grammy nominee, who hopes to have a baby girl, was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom, for his part, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.