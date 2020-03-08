Pregnant performance! Katy Perry took the stage at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, where she showed off her growing baby bump on Sunday, March 8.

The “California Girls” singer, 35, had her bump on full display in a pink, retro-themed dress covered in female symbols and hearts — a possible reference to the fact that she wants to welcome a little girl.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Perry can be heard telling the crowd, “I hope it’s a girl.”

Perry went on to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Roar” and “Firework,” at the sporting event and even had time for a costume change, swapping her pink ensemble for a purple minidress with female symbols printed across the front.

The “Teenage Dream” singer bounced back from pregnancy struggles she was experiencing one day before her stellar performance. On Saturday, March 7, Perry told fans that she wasn’t feeling her best when they approached her outside of her hotel, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’ve been better. I’m so jet-lagged,” she said before sharing that she injured wrist prior to her flight to Australia.

“I sprained myself,” the “Hot n Cold” songstress explained. “I don’t know … my body is changing!”

She went on to share that she was excited for her gig at the cricket final on Sunday.

“I am [looking forward to it] but you know, it’s going to be interesting. With all the variables,” Perry told fans before posing for photos on the field in a fitted colorblock dress.

Later that day, Orlando Bloom, gushed about the California native, who he proposed to in February 2019.

“My babies blooming ,” the Lord of the Rings actor, 43, captioned a photo of Perry in the multicolored dress that showed off her pregnancy curves.

Perry revealed that she was expecting her first child with Bloom with the release of her “Never Worn White” music video on Thursday, March 5. In the clip, the singer is shown cradling her bump in a sheer, white dress.

Later that day, Perry opened up about the pregnancy news in an Instagram Live video.

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy,” she said at the time. “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with Miranda Kerr, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013.