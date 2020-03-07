Over the moon. Orlando Bloom couldn’t contain his excitement over his fiancée, Katy Perry, and her growing baby bump.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 43, gushed about the “California Girls” singer, who he proposed to in February 2019, in a post on Instagram on Saturday, March 7.

“My babies blooming ❤️,” he captioned a photo of the pregnant songstress, 35, in a multi-colored dress that showed off her bump.

Stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Naomi Campbell and Charlie Pluth offered their congrats on his post.

Just a few hours earlier, Perry opened up about some of the struggles she’s been experiencing during her first pregnancy. The “Teenage Dream” singer took a moment to talk to fans while sitting in a limo in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. When asked about her feelings, Perry confessed that she’s “been better,” according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m so jet-lagged,” she continued before revealing that she accidentally injured her wrist prior to her flight. “I sprained myself. I don’t know … my body is changing!”

Perry traveled to Australia on Saturday to perform at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final on Sunday, March 8 — her first performance since announcing that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

Katy Perry’s Best Quotes About Pregnancy and Starting a Family

“I am [looking forward to it] but you know, it’s going to be interesting,” she said about her upcoming set. “With all the variables.”

The “Dark Horse” singer revealed that she was expecting on Thursday, March 5, with the release of her new “Never Worn White” music video. In the clip, Perry is seen in a sheer white dress with her bump on full display.

The California native said that she and Bloom were “excited and happy” about the impending arrival on Instagram Live later that day.

“It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she dished on Thursday. “I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

A few hours later, Perry shared another fun fact about the pregnancy: it was planned.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020

“Well, it wasn’t an accident,” Perry told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on Thursday. “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I’ve been able to check off my list, the life I’ve lived thus far. I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this.”

She added, “We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this. That’s kind of how it happens.”

Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013.

The Lord of the Rings actor and the “Firework” singer planned to marry later this year in Japan, but have postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus outbreak.