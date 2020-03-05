Katy Perry Reveals Whether Her and Orlando Bloom’s Pregnancy Was Planned

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a little one on the way — and the singer opened up about whether their pregnancy was planned.

“Well, it wasn’t an accident,” the Grammy nominee, 35, told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on Thursday, March 5. “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I’ve been able to check off my list, the life I’ve lived thus far. I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer went on to say, “We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this. That’s kind of how it happens.”

The California native debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video on Thursday, announcing that she and the actor, 42, are expecting their first child together. (The Pirates of the Caribbean star already shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

Perry gushed about the news on an Instagram Live at the time, saying, “I am excited. We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

The American Idol judge went on to tweet, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”

She and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and will tie the knot this year, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

Perry gushed about her relationship with the Carnival Row star in September 2019, telling Ellen DeGeneres: “He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”

Bloom was previously married to Kerr from 2010 to 2013, while the “Teenage Dream” songstress split from her ex-husband, Russell Brand, in 2012 after two years of marriage.