The perfect timing! Katy Perry opened up about why her pregnancy came at the right time.

“I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready,” the Grammy nominee, 35, said during a Monday, March 9, appearance on “Fifi, Fev & Byron.” “So now I see a baby and it’s just time for me. It’s the right time.”

Perry has always had dreams of becoming a mother, adding, “I’m that girl that had the box [of] baby clothes before there was even a thought or even an Orlando Bloom. I’m excited about that.”

The singer announced earlier this month that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together. (The actor, 43, already shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr).

After debuting her baby bump in her March 5 “Never Worn White” music video, the California native tweeted, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”

The “very hungry” American Idol judge is craving spice and carrying Tabasco sauce in her purse, she admitted in an Instagram Live video at the time. “I’ve been eating the same burrito for weeks on end,” Perry said, noting that she’s grossed out by red meat.

The American Music Award winner was so relieved to receive a travel-size Tabasco bottle on Monday’s Australian radio show. “I’m grateful I’m not addicted to much besides Tabasco sauce,” she joked. “I’m grateful I’m alive and on the light side. I feel blessed that I’ve been able to survive all this, and yes. I’ve had all my trials and tribulations, I’m grateful I’m not a drug addict.”

Perry is making sure not to “run [her]self ragged” during her pregnancy, she told the hosts, saying, “In the beginning, I was a little blue and that happens, but it’s not that way anymore. I’m still maintaining the balance. … I’m not at the club and when you stop drinking and smoking and start creating a baby, your body’s like, ‘Well, thanks for treating me nice for one day.’”