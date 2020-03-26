Quarantine 15? No thank you! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are taking some extreme (and funny) measures to ensure they don’t gain any weight while stuck in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 25, Taylor, 40, took to Twitter and his Instagram Stories to show off the drastic steps he and Cartwright, 31, have taken to make sure they stay trim and fit while holed up inside. While walking around his California home, the Vanderpump Rules star ventured over from the living room to the kitchen and focused his phone on a scale that had been placed on the floor directly in front of the fridge.

Though the SUR bartender conducted his brief home tour without offering any comments, he did share the clip on Twitter with an emoji — “😂” — indicating he knows the move is LOL-worthy.

Additionally, many of Taylor’s social media followers supported the idea. “I need the scale in front of my snack cabinet,” one Twitter user declared. Added another: “Love the scale in front of the fridge! I’m stealing that idea.”

Since the newlyweds began their quarantine earlier this month, they have been showing off various meals and snacks they’ve been enjoying while at home. On March 11, Taylor tweeted: “Just stocked up on [Cadbury] cream eggs so I dare that virus to at me.” He also said that the California home he shares with Cartwright is now “basically a Costco.”

Speaking of the Kentucky native, she whipped up her twice-baked macaroni — Taylor’s “favorite” — on March 14 and enjoyed some grub from Hooters on Tuesday, March 24.

Aside from attempting to control their eating habits, the couple are also working out whenever they can. On Wednesday, Cartwright made use of a treadmill inside her home. “Time for a run and Good Girls,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a video clip of herself jogging while watching the NBC drama.

For his part, Taylor showed off some of his favorite exercises in an Instagram post from late last month. “I’m going to show you a couple of quick exercises that you can do in your backyard if you don’t have time to go to the gym,” the Michigan native said at the time, noting that he’s a fan of mountain climbers, kettle bells and jumping jacks.

