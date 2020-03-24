Present time! Lisa Vanderpump attended Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s June 2019 nuptials in Kentucky with a gift in hand, but she ultimately gave the newlyweds their surprise when everyone was back in Los Angeles because she was concerned her delicate present might break.

In a sneak peek for the episode of Vanderpump Rules airing on Tuesday, March 24, Lisa, 59, invites Jax, 40, and Brittany, 31, over to her Beverly Hills home just after the twosome tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle.

As the trio sits down for some wine in the backyard, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum gives Jax and Brittany their wedding present. “I have a gift for you! From Tiffany,” the reality star explained. “I took it all the way to Kentucky, and then I thought, ‘You know what? I’m not going to do that. They’re going to break it. I’m going to bring it back.’”

She then places the recognizable blue box on the table and watches as the pair tears into it. “This is so beautiful,” Brittany exclaims as she unearths an elegant blue and white tea set.

Jax agreed, calling the gift “absolutely beautiful,” but admitted to the Bravo cameras that the set likely won’t be utilized very much. “If someone wants to come over and have tea someday, we can use that,” he quipped. “So, yeah, that tea set is not going to get that much use.”

Regardless about what he thought of her gift, Jax told his boss that he was so happy she was ultimately able to attend his wedding after the date for her mother’s funeral in London was delayed. “I’m so thankful that you and Ken both made it out to our wedding,” he said.

“I’m glad we did it, I really am,” Lisa responded. “Because I didn’t want to miss it.”

As the Taylor-Cartwright nuptials have been playing out on Vanderpump Rules, a midseason trailer for the Bravo hit was released on Tuesday, March 17, and it implies the newly married couple might be headed for trouble. “I’m thinking about my wedding, it just was so quick,” Jax says in the teaser. “Did I do the right thing?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Brittany gets visibly emotional and declares, “I just don’t want you to start going back into your old ways.”

However, Jax has since assured fans that he and his spouse are in a great place. “Don’t believe teasers,” the SUR bartender told a fan via Twitter on Tuesday. “Trailers/teasers are meant to do that, just like in every show you have ever watched. Clearly things are fine.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

