Jax Taylor Fires Back After ‘Pump Rules’ Trailer Teases Marriage Woes

Doing just fine. Jax Taylor fired back after the Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer implied that him and Brittany Cartwright are on the rocks.

“Don’t believe teasers,” the 40-year-old SUR bartender replied to a fan on Tuesday, March 17.

In a second reply, Jax added, “Trailers/teasers are meant to do that, just like in every show you have ever watched. Clearly things are fine.”

Jax and Brittany, 31, tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in June 2019. Hours before their nuptials aired on Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, the network released a trailer for the rest of the season.

“You have the ability to control yourself,” Stassi Schroeder tells Jax on an upcoming episode. “Are you the Hulk?”

“I’m thinking about my wedding, it just was so quick,” Jax replies, putting his head in his hands. “Did I do the right thing?”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Brittany gets visibly emotional and says, “I just don’t want you to start going back into your old ways.”

Kristen Doute, meanwhile, implies that “Jason is gone” and “Jax is back.”

Rumors that Jax and Brittany’s marriage was rocky first surfaced in August 2019 when he was spotted without his wedding band. The Kentucky native, however, shut down the speculation exclusively to Us Weekly at the time.

“We have to laugh about stuff because, I mean, there are articles saying that our marriage is in trouble and stuff like that. I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” she told Us. “We have been so solid. I don’t even worry about it because as long as we’re happy and we’re doing good, that’s all that matters, you know?”

Brittany added at the time that “married life is awesome.”

“I think we’ve settled in very well. I’m just so excited,” she gushed. “I love Jax so much so everything’s been going great. Hopefully we’ll be able to have a family and stuff. We’re doing great. We are very, very, very happy right now.”

While Jax’s marriage may be doing well, his friendship with Tom Sandoval is still shaky. Jax, who previously accused the TomTom co-owner of being fake for the show, accused his co-best man of only being there for him on his wedding day “for the cameras.”

“You have zero clue what you are talking about,” he replied to a social media user who praised Tom. “You’re a f—king idiot.”

Tom, for his part, told Us that Jax is “angry and projecting” through his social media activity.

“Jax will say that I’m doing everything for the wrong reasons,” he told Us in February. “Try to discredit me in any way he can. Again authenticity is important to me and anything I ever do and say on the show is to be truthful, open and honest about my life and how I am feeling.”