It’s her body! Kourtney Kardashian has no time for body-shamers trying to bring her down.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of stunning bikini photos on Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, and was instantly met with a handful of negative remarks in the comments section. One of the photos showed the reality TV personality lounging on a daybed with a book in hand. When a user excitedly interpreted the photo as a sign that Kardashian was expecting baby No. 4, the California native put her followers in their place.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian replied. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Earlier this year, the Poosh founder hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to giving kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — another sibling. After posting a picture of her bare midriff on social media in April, many fans hoped that the mother of three would be adding to her brood once more. Though she denied a pregnancy at the time, she encouraged her followers to “put the blessing out there,” adding a prayer-hands emoji for emphasis.

Hours after Kourtney took a stand against body-shamers for critiquing her fuller figure, her sister Khloé Kardashian fended off pregnancy rumors of her own. The Good American cofounder, 35, made her feelings totally clear after rumors that she was expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson flooded social media on Wednesday.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” Khloé tweeted, setting the record straight for her millions of followers. “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The Revenge Body host shares 2-year-old daughter True with the NBA player, 29, and the exes have been staying together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite their split, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Khloé and the athlete “are very much acting like a couple” and “being affectionate” toward one another.