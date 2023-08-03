Jessie James Decker’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, has given birth to a “perfect” baby boy.

“My sweet Sonny Edward is a week old today,” Bass captioned an Instagram slideshow on Thursday, August 3, that featured photos from the hospital. “I am so in love with this little boy. He is so beautiful and perfect. Last night we were able to take him home from the NICU. I wasn’t prepared for another NICU baby but am so thankful he is home and healthy. God is good 🫶🏻.”

In the first pic, Bass smiles beside husband Anthony Bass while holding their newborn against her chest. The second photo provides a closer look at Sonny’s face.

Decker celebrated the newest addition to her extended family in the comments section. “He’s perfect ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. “Love y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow country singer Jana Kramer, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, gushed, “Yayayayayaya congrats mommmmma.”

Anthony also gave his Instagram followers an update on Thursday when he explained the medical issues Sonny suffered after he was born on July 27. “He had to spend a week in the NICU because of fluid in his lungs and was a stubborn eater. He is home with us now and my world feels complete 😊,” the current Major League Baseball free agent wrote. “Sydney is doing well and feeling better each day. Thank you God for all the blessings you continue to send our way 🙏.”

Sonny joins big sisters Brooklyn, 5, and Blaire, 2.

Earlier this year, Sydney’s family made headlines after Decker called out United Airlines for allegedly mistreating her then-pregnant sister on a flight.

“As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children,” Decker wrote via her Instagram Story in April, further explaining that her niece Blaire “accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle” of the plane. “The flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up.”

According to Decker, Sydney was “on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched.”

United did not respond at the time, but Anthony shared similar accusations. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” he tweeted. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Trouble continued for the couple one month later when Anthony came under fire for reposting a video that called for boycotts of brands like Bud Light and Target due to their Pride Month campaigns. He subsequently apologized for his “hurtful” social media activity.

“I just spoke with my [Toronto Blue Jays] teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday,” he told reporters in May. “I apologized [to] them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Anthony was cut from the team amid the scandal. “Like any decision, we’re focused on building the best team possible,” general manager Ross Atkins told the Toronto Sun in June. “There are a lot of variables. Like anything, there are times when things get momentum and become a distraction in our clubhouse, and that was a variable.”