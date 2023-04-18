Poking fun at herself. Jessie James Decker’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, had an adorable comeback to her drama with United Airlines after her family slammed the company for allegedly making her clean up her kids’ mess on her hands and knees on a recent flight.

“She so cute,” Bass, 31, captioned a sweet pic of her youngest daughter, Blaire, holding a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn via Instagram on Monday, April 17.

Decker, 35, got in on the fun in the post’s comments, jokingly dubbing her niece “the popcorn hazard.”

One day prior, the drama began when the “I Still Love You” singer revealed via her Instagram Story that her sister — who is currently five months pregnant — was forced to clean after her and husband Anthony Bass’ daughters spilled popcorn on the floor during a flight. Sydney and the MLB pitcher, 35, welcomed their first daughter, Brooklyn, in September 2017 and later adopted their daughter Blaire in October 2020.

Jessie — who shares kids Vivianne, 9, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker — revealed on Sunday that the flight attendant who instructed Sydney to clean up the mess called the popcorn in the aisle a “safety hazard.”

Noting that the snack was provided by United on the flight, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant went on to question, “If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?”

Earlier in her lengthy Instagram Story, Jessie gave more details about the incident, including that Sydney was traveling alone with her two young kids. After Blaire split the popcorn on the floor, “The flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop,” the former reality star claimed.

Jessie continued: “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united.”

Anthony — who tied the knot with Sydney in January 2017 — later defended his wife via Twitter on Sunday. “The flight attendant on @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” the baseball star captioned a snap of his kids on the flight with the snack on the ground. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Following his tweet, he addressed troll comments criticizing his and Sydney’s complaints. “Pregnant women can bend,” one Twitter user wrote, adding that if Sydney didn’t want to clean up her kids’ mess that she shouldn’t have given her kids the snack. In response, the MLB pitcher clarified that “United provided the popcorn, not my wife.”

Later that day, the Toronto Blue Jays player took to Twitter again to thank fans for their support and noted that “United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

On Monday, he followed up Sydney’s Instagram post by sharing the photo of Blaire holding the popcorn bag via Twitter, simply captioning it with a popcorn bucket emoji.