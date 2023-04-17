Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Jessie James Decker Calls Out United Airlines After Pregnant Sister Sydney Is ‘Humiliated’ on Flight

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Standing by her sibling. Jessie James Decker had some strong words for United Airlines after claiming sister Sydney Rae Bass was “humiliated” on a recent flight.

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united,” the country singer, 35, wrote in a lengthy message shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 16. “As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children.”

Jessie James Decker's Family Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

Jessie James Decker's Family Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

Read article

The Eric & Jessie alum’s sister married MLB pitcher Anthony Bass in January 2017, welcoming daughter Brooklyn that September. The couple announced three years later that they were adopting a baby girl and brought home Blaire in October 2020.

Jessie James Decker Calls Out United Airlines After Pregnant Sister Sydney Is 'Humiliated' on Flight
Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

According to James Decker, “Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle” on the plane. “The flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop,” she claimed.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant continued: “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united.”

Jessie James Decker Calls Out United Airlines After Pregnant Sister Sydney Is 'Humiliated' on Flight
Jessie James Decker with sister Sydney Rae Bass. Courtesy of Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram

In a subsequent Instagram Story, the “Should Have Known Better” artist snuggled with Blaire in a sweet selfie. “Grabbed my sis and the popcorn hazard,” she wrote. “Yes, that’s what the flight attendant told my sister, that popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard.”

Every Time Jessie James Decker Clapped Back at Trolls

Every Time Jessie James Decker Clapped Back at Trolls

Read article

James Decker continued to give her followers updates on the controversy, asking Sydney in an Instagram Story video where she got the snack. “I’m thinking this whole time that the popcorn is something Syd just picked up [in the airport],” she said while filming her sister, who pointed out that United provided the popcorn. “If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?”

One day later, the Kittenish founder revealed during a social media Q&A that United reached out amid the drama. “[Sydney] can share that,” James Decker wrote on Monday, April 17. (The expectant mother has not addressed the situation further, but she uploaded an ultrasound image from a doctors appointment on Monday.)

Jessie James Decker Calls Out United Airlines After Pregnant Sister Sydney Is 'Humiliated' on Flight
Sydney Rae Bass Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Ahead of her alleged airline fiasco, Sydney showed her sister some love on her birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy birthday to my hilarious, loving, giving, salad making queen, crazy big sister @jessiejamesdecker 🫶🏻👯‍♀️ my bestie since birth, but with age we continue to get closer and I love it. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🍰🍰🍰🎂🎂🎂🎂🥂🍾🍗☀️🐿,” she gushed in a heartfelt caption on Wednesday, April 12.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years - 962

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years

Read article

While the women have a close bond, James Decker has been candid about her highs and lows with brother John James. The twosome reunited with their respective children in February after he hinted during a May 2022 podcast interview that some family members hadn’t “talked in years.”

He noted in an Instagram video after their reunion: “It was one of those moments that you’re not sure if you’re ever going to have, because of everything [that happened]. Like, I wasn’t sure if we’d reconnect like that, so [I’m] super grateful. It was so much fun.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!