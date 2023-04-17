Standing by her sibling. Jessie James Decker had some strong words for United Airlines after claiming sister Sydney Rae Bass was “humiliated” on a recent flight.

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united,” the country singer, 35, wrote in a lengthy message shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 16. “As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children.”

The Eric & Jessie alum’s sister married MLB pitcher Anthony Bass in January 2017, welcoming daughter Brooklyn that September. The couple announced three years later that they were adopting a baby girl and brought home Blaire in October 2020.

According to James Decker, “Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle” on the plane. “The flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop,” she claimed.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant continued: “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, the “Should Have Known Better” artist snuggled with Blaire in a sweet selfie. “Grabbed my sis and the popcorn hazard,” she wrote. “Yes, that’s what the flight attendant told my sister, that popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard.”

James Decker continued to give her followers updates on the controversy, asking Sydney in an Instagram Story video where she got the snack. “I’m thinking this whole time that the popcorn is something Syd just picked up [in the airport],” she said while filming her sister, who pointed out that United provided the popcorn. “If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?”

One day later, the Kittenish founder revealed during a social media Q&A that United reached out amid the drama. “[Sydney] can share that,” James Decker wrote on Monday, April 17. (The expectant mother has not addressed the situation further, but she uploaded an ultrasound image from a doctors appointment on Monday.)

Ahead of her alleged airline fiasco, Sydney showed her sister some love on her birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy birthday to my hilarious, loving, giving, salad making queen, crazy big sister @jessiejamesdecker 🫶🏻👯‍♀️ my bestie since birth, but with age we continue to get closer and I love it. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🍰🍰🍰🎂🎂🎂🎂🥂🍾🍗☀️🐿,” she gushed in a heartfelt caption on Wednesday, April 12.

While the women have a close bond, James Decker has been candid about her highs and lows with brother John James. The twosome reunited with their respective children in February after he hinted during a May 2022 podcast interview that some family members hadn’t “talked in years.”

He noted in an Instagram video after their reunion: “It was one of those moments that you’re not sure if you’re ever going to have, because of everything [that happened]. Like, I wasn’t sure if we’d reconnect like that, so [I’m] super grateful. It was so much fun.”