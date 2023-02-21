Family comes first. Jessie James Decker gave fans a glimpse of her recent reunion with brother John James amid their ups and downs.

“My heart is full🥰,” the country singer, 34, captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos on Tuesday, February 21. One pic showed her sitting beside husband Eric Decker on a couch while cradling her brother’s newborn son, Weston, in her arms. In another snap, Eric, 35, stood with his arm slung around John’s shoulders.

The “I Still Love You” artist also posed for a selfie with daughter Vivianne, 8, and sister-in-law Ali James (née Green). Vivianne later lounged with her uncle on the couch.

John shared his own recap of the fun-filled day via his Instagram account over the weekend, captioning a video, “I’m so grateful for the time spent with my family.”

In the clip, he told fans: “My sister and Eric and my nieces and nephews just left and holy crap, we had such an amazing time. … It was one of those moments that you’re not sure if you’re ever going to have, because of everything [that happened]. Like, I wasn’t sure if we’d reconnect like that, so [I’m] super grateful. It was so much fun.”

As he spoke, John walked through a closet and turned on the lights. In the background, his sister could be seen with a piece of tape covering her mouth and her hands tied together.

The Kittenish founder weighed in on the prank in the comments section, teasing, “I’m being fed,” and “The water supply is decent.”

The siblings were previously featured on E!’s Eric & Jessie, along with sister Sydney Rae Bass (née James) and mom Karen Parker. Last year, however, John hinted that he’d hit a rough patch with his family.

“I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all,” he said on a May 2022 episode of the “Spillover” podcast. “[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn’t want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven’t talked in years.”

He added: “We decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was … it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously raised eyebrows when she and her mother seemingly unfollowed John and Ali on social media. Jessie broke her silence on the “personal family matter” in an emotional Instagram message in June 2022.

“I’ve had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry,” she wrote. “I would’ve never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart.”

The songwriter continued: “I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredibly loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse [as has] my self-esteem [and] my confidence.”

