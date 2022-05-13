Fans of Jessie James Decker couldn’t help but have questions when her mother, Karen Parker, shared a sweet family snap amid years of speculation about an alleged falling out with the singer’s brother, John James — and now, he’s shedding light on the family reunion.

John and his wife, Ally James (née Green), appeared on the “The Spillover” podcast on Friday, May 13. While he told host Alex Clark during the April recording that he doesn’t talk to Jessie or her husband, Eric Decker, “at all,” things changed shortly after the taping.

“I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all,” John began when he and Ally returned to record an update for the episode, crediting “the grace of God” for the reunion. “[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn’t want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven’t talked in years. But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was … it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true.”

John and Ally, for their part, share two daughters: Emmy and Callie. While Jessie and Eric are the parents of daughter Vivi and sons Forrest and Eric Jr., Sydney Rae Bass (née James) is the mother of daughters Brooklyn and Blaire, whom she shares with husband Anthony Bass.

“[The kids are] so loving and so good with one another. So it was really amazing to see,” John continued, clarifying that there wasn’t any “heart to hearts” happening between him and his sisters. “We were there a couple of days prior to me, like, actually seeing Jess and Eric. With Sydney, [we picked up] right where things left off. You know, we were having fun, joking, being stupid like we always have historically together. But it wasn’t until a couple of days after that we actually saw Jess. And it was just very cordial for the sake of my mother, I’d say. There was definitely no heart to hearts or anything.”

After John confirmed that he did speak to the “Lights Down Low” songstress, Ally noted that “everyone was nice,” adding, “It was normal. It was fine. It wasn’t like everybody’s all cracking up together, but it was just family getting together.”

When asked whether the recent get-together could mean the door is open for more, John said, “100 percent.”

“That’s the hope,” he continued. “Not even just like for the sake of us, but for the sake of our kids because, you know, I don’t want our little girls missing out on some amazing aunts and uncles and cousins. So I definitely think it’s a start. A lot of wounds are still left to heal, but I definitely think it’s the start of something great.”

There has been speculation for years about why John and Ally weren’t included in Jessie’s frequent social media posts, which is why the Kittenish designer’s followers may have been surprised to see Jessie and Eric’s three kids photographed with John and Ally’s little ones on May 1.

“All 7 of our uniquely individual and wonderful grandchildren, right on our little front porch swing💕🙏🏼,,” Parker wrote, in part, via Instagram.

Days later, John shared a similar photo.

“Super grateful for this moment. My girls loved hanging with the family so much and it was honestly an incredibly special day to experience,” he wrote. “All my nieces and nephews are so cool and special in their own unique ways and that’s thanks to 4 great mothers. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! It’s easily the most under appreciated job out there. Y’all rock 🤘🏼.”

