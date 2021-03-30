Jessie James Decker’s family of five is full! The singer revealed on Tuesday, March 30, that she’s done having kids.

“This photo was emotional for me because I knew it was my last photo being pregnant and my last baby being born,” the Kittenish creator wrote via Instagram while reflecting on her 2-year-old son Forrest’s birth. “So I really took it all in. I loved getting to know my babies while growing inside of me each time and learning their personalities, which turned out to be true when they came out. I sure do love being a Mommy. Happy birthday eve little wild child Forrest. Life is better with you in it.”

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, and Forrest Decker

In the throwback photos, the fashion designer showed her baby bump progress in a striped orange top and black leggings. She packed a hospital bag with daughter Vivianne, 7, and left the house with her, son Eric, 5, and husband Eric Decker.

One of Jessie’s Instagram followers commented that she should have “one more” child, while another wrote, “You may have another you never know.”

The Just Jessie author exclusively told Us Weekly in January that she wasn’t sure a fourth baby was “in the cards” for her and the former professional football player, 34.

“We’re in such a good rhythm right now,” Jessie explained at the time. “I feel like we’re good right now. We’re good at where we are. We’re busy enough. We have so many things going on.”

Her husband, however, wanted “more.” She added: “He just loves our babies so much. I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. … He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”

In December 2020, Jessie told Eric to "chill" when he told her about his baby fever. "I'm like, 'You are out of your darn mind,'" the "Flip My Hair" singer told Us at the time. "'Pump the brakes a little bit.'" While the couple had different ideas about expanding their family, their parenting styles are similar. "We view the world the same way and we parent the same way," the Just Feed Me author told Us. "We all sit at the dinner together every night and we say our prayers and we eat and talk about our day. We wake up every morning and have our coffee together and spend time together. It works. We have our routine, and it's so important as parents to have [that]."