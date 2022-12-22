Offering her insight. Jessie James Decker‘s mother, Karen Parker, opened up about the advice she gave her daughter when she first started dating now-husband Eric Decker.

During an appearance on the “Got It from My Momma” podcast, which aired on Wednesday, December 21, Parker, 55, recalled meeting the athlete, 35, for the first time ahead of his date with the singer, 34.

“So, they’re both Googling each other, and they decide to meet in Nashville. What’s really funny [is], on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in,” she shared. “We cross each other in the airport, and I met him. He was very sweet.”

According to Parker, the then-NFL star was thrilled to meet his date’s mother, saying, “So he was excited, like, ‘I know what [Jessie’s] gonna look like one day.'”

Following their interaction, Parker broke down the phone call she had with the country singer. “I said Jessica, I know you’re gonna want to sleep with this guy. I go, ‘But don’t do it!'” she continued. “He is so beautiful, but you just met.”

Parker noted that the pair usually “speak that way,” adding, “They had a great weekend together and she cooked for him, that’s another piece of advice that I always say. The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

The couple started dating in 2011 after being set up by a mutual friend. After getting engaged in 2012, the duo tied the knot the following year in Colorado. They expanded their family with daughter Vivianne in 2014, son Eric Jr. in 2015 and son Forrest in 2018.

Earlier this year, James Decker gushed about her beau in a cheeky birthday message.

“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine,” the “Should Have Known Better” performer wrote via Instagram alongside a nude photo of him . “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you 🥰.”

The Minnesota native, for his part, also took to social media to celebrate his wife. “Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️,” he captioned a June Instagram post. “I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us 🥂.”