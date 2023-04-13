In a good place! Jessie James Decker’s brother, John James, sang her praises in honor of her 35th year around the sun — and confirmed they’re still on speaking terms.

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @jessiejamesdecker,” James, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 12, while toasting Decker, 35. “[I’m] so freaking grateful to have you as a sister and as a friend.”

The Strong+Sexy Fit supplements founder, who has recently weathered many storms with his family, gushed over his sibling on her special day.

“Jess is the most similar human being to me that exists on this planet. Same humor, same crazy personality, even look pretty damn near the same,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “So grateful to have you back in my life! It’s not to often that you just get somebody and they just get you and I really feel we have that bond.”

James added: “Cheers to 35 and all the amazing things you have in your future!”

The Texas resident also shared a throwback photo with his big sis from his childhood. “@jessiejamesdecker even used to come and have lunch with me at high school,” he captioned the snap, which featured both Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, in what appeared to be the lunchroom. “It was hilarious the whole cafeteria would get silent.”

The Kittenish founder’s little brother and his wife, Ali James (née Green), sent Jessie a box of specialty cookies to celebrate her milestone birthday. “Happy birthday bitch! Love, the James family,” the card read, which Jessie shared via her Instagram Story along with a crying laughing emoji.

John’s message of love for his sister came nearly one year after he hinted at drama within their family unit. The pair also have a sister named Sydney Rae Bass (née James), who was featured on Eric & Jessie in the past alongside their mom, Karen Parker.

“I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all,” he said on a May 2022 episode of “The Spillover” podcast. “[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn’t want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven’t talked in years.”

The group, however, did put aside their differences for their mother at the time and Jessie addressed the tension in June 2022. (The Just Feed Me author previously raised eyebrows when she and her mother seemingly unfollowed her brother and his wife.)

“I’ve had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry,” the “Boys in the Summer” songstress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I would’ve never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart.”

Jessie’s family appeared to continue to mend fences throughout summer 2022 when the Tennessee resident attended her brother’s wedding. That November, all three siblings shared a series of goofy snaps together on social media.

Earlier this year, the country singer revealed her “heart is full” after visiting her brother in February and meeting his newborn son, Weston. “I’m so grateful for the time spent with my family,” James captioned an Instagram video from the fun reunion.