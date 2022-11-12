Nothing comes between family! After Jessie James Decker and her younger brother, John James, appeared to have settled their sibling feud, they had fun during an impromptu hangout session.

“Undefeated,” James, 27, captioned a Saturday, November 12, Instagram snap with his eldest sister, 34, posing in front of a red sports car. The “Should Have Known Better” songstress also shared the social media post onto her account.

While the two siblings did not elaborate on the meaning of their cryptic caption, further Instagram Story footage showed the pair giggling with sister Sydney Rae Bass (née James) and the fitness trainer’s wife, Ali James (née Green).

“We’ve got JJD, formerly known as just JJ [and] we’ve got Sydney Rae Bass, formerly known as just Sydney Rae,” John jokingly said in a Saturday Story clip, sharing footage of James Decker filming Ali attempt to hold Bass’ leg up in the air. “[And] we have Ali James, formerly known as Ali James. We still know her as Ali Green.”

As the sisters-in-law posed for the photo, the 31-year-old lifestyle blogger was nervous that the 25-year-old pregnant influencer would “go into labor” if she had to hold up Bass’ leg for an extended period of time. (Ali and John, who share two daughters, announced in July that they are expecting their third child.)

While the three siblings appeared to be in good spirits on Saturday, their estranged relationship made headlines earlier this year after the Dancing With the Stars season 31 alum and mother Karen Parker seemed to unfollow John and Ali. John later admitted that he hadn’t spoken to his sisters for several years.

“With Sydney, [we picked up] right where things left off. You know, we were having fun, joking, being stupid like we always have historically together,” John said during a May appearance on “The Spillover” podcast of their Mother’s Day reunion. “But it wasn’t until a couple of days after that we actually saw Jess. And it was just very cordial for the sake of my mother, I’d say. There was definitely no heart to hearts or anything.”

He added at the time: “[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn’t want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven’t talked in years. But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was … it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true.”

The siblings have not publicly addressed the cause of their rift, but the Eric & Jessie alum — who shares three children with husband Eric Decker — has been candid about how she struggled to cope with their difficult dynamic.

“I’ve had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry,” James Decker wrote in a lengthy social media statement in June. “I would’ve never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart.”

She continued: “I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredibly loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse [as has] my self-esteem [and] my confidence.”

The Kittenish designer and her sister have since mended their feud with John, even attending his July nuptials.