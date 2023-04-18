Backing his partner. Anthony Bass came to his wife, Sydney Rae Bass’ defense following an alleged incident on a United Airlines flight over the weekend.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, 35, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, April 16. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Sydney, 31, tied the knot with the MLB player in January 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Brooklyn, the following September. Three years later, they adopted a baby girl named Blaire and brought her home in October 2020. Sydney, for her part, is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After Anthony shared his response, he took to Twitter to slam the mom shamers coming after him and his wife. One user replied that “pregnant women can bend” but if they wanted to avoid the situation then it would be best to “not give your child popcorn on a plane.” The Michigan native retorted that “United provided the popcorn” and not his wife.

Following the incident, the professional athlete thanked his followers for their support and revealed that “United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Sydney’s sister, Jessie James Decker, made headlines when she originally shared the claims of the airline fiasco earlier on Sunday. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 35, alleged that Sydney was humiliated while onboard a recent United Airlines flight when her daughter made a mess with some popcorn in the plane’s aisle while on the flight.

“Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop,” the country singer alleged via her Instagram Story at the time. “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united.”

The “Should Have Known Better” musician later met up with her sister following the incident. She also admitted that the airline gave out the popcorn and not her sister. “Grabbed my sis and the popcorn hazard,” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram Story after being reunited with Sydney. “Yes, that’s what the flight attendant told my sister, that popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard.”