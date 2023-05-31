Foul ball. MLB pitcher Anthony Bass issued a public apology after sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ+ video.

The athlete, 35, came under fire on Monday, May 29, for uploading a video via his Instagram Story that called for boycotts of brands like Bud Light and Target due to their inclusive campaigns ahead of Pride Month. The footage has since been deleted.

Bass addressed the scandal in front of reporters on Tuesday, May 30, but did not field further questions. “I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” he said in a statement, according to a clip shared via Twitter.

The Michigan native, who currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays, went on to apologize for how the backlash has impacted the rest of his team. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday,” he explained. “I apologized [to] them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Bass concluded: “The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”

In a statement to the Toronto Star, the Blue Jays asserted that Bass’ post was “not representative of the club’s beliefs” and reiterated their commitment to diversity. “The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” the team continued, adding that fans can look forward to seeing “demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark” to coincide with Pride Month.

Team manager John Schneider noted that Bass’ apology was just the beginning. “We’re not going to pretend like this never happened,” he declared on Tuesday. “We’re not going to pretend like it’s the end and move on. There are definitely more steps that are going to follow.”

Bass got his start in the MLB in 2008 after being drafted by the San Diego Padres. He made his official debut in the league three years later and has since played for the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and more. He was traded to the Blue Jays in August 2022.

Along with his lengthy sports career, Bass’ personal life has made headlines over the years. He married Jessie James Decker‘s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, in August 2016. The twosome welcomed daughter Brooklyn in September 2017 and adopted another baby girl, Blaire, three years later. In March, the couple announced that Sydney is pregnant with a baby boy.

Ahead of Anthony’s social media snafu, he came to Sydney’s defense after an alleged incident on a United Airlines flight. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” he tweeted in April. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Decker, 35, also called out the airline for their treatment of her sister, telling her Instagram followers that Sydney was “pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children” when the popcorn issue occurred. “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united,” she wrote last month.

As the drama subsided, Sydney expressed her excitement as she and Anthony prepared to expand their family. “Last time just the four of us will be at the field next time brother will be here,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo with her husband and daughters on May 21.

The baseball pro gushed in the comments section: “I love you all so much. God has truly blessed me with the ultimate support team.”