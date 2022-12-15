Fighting the good fight. Jodie Sweetin is not backing down when it comes to her support of the LGTBQ+ community — despite butting heads with former costar Candace Cameron Bure.

“I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” Sweetin, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14. “I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.”

The Merry & Bright actress added: “I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it. Whether people like it all the time or not, sometimes.”

The California native noted how “thrilled” she was when the Respect for Marriage Act passed, explaining that it was something she was “advocating for” to help LGBTQ+ couples achieve another level of equality. (The Respect for Marriage Act requires the U.S. government and all states to legally recognize same-sex and interracial marriages.)

“I love my LGBTQ siblings. They are amazing people,” Sweetin explained. “They are a wonderful family. I love and support them so much.”

The Fuller House alum revealed that she is “so honored and lucky that I get to be at the forefront and to have these discussions,” especially on topics such as LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

“I love what I do because I know that not everyone has the time [or] is willing to be able to get up and do this,” she said while attending The Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday. “So, I take it as a huge responsibility.”

Sweetin’s comments come one month after she seemingly shaded former Full House costar Cameron Bure, 46, following her controversial remarks about “traditional marriage.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star made waves in November when she spoke about her decision to leave Hallmark Channel earlier this year and sign a deal with Great American Media.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure told WSJ. Magazine last month. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

The Christmas Town actress then added that she thinks Great American Family — which is one of Great American Media’s channels — will “keep traditional marriage at the core,” hinting that same-sex story lines weren’t in the network’s plans.

Celebrities were quick to weigh in on the controversial remarks, including JoJo Siwa, who said she “can’t believe” the former child star would “not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Sweetin, meanwhile, showed support for the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum, commenting, “You know I love you,” on her post.

Eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Cameron Bure unfollowed the UnSweetined author on Instagram following the difference of opinions.