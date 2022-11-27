Sisterly squabbles? As Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have taken opposite viewpoints regarding “traditional marriage,” their feud has escalated on social media.

Cameron Bure, 46, unfollowed her former Full House costar’s Instagram account earlier this month, while Sweetin, 40, still keeps up with her TV sister’s social media posts at the time of publication.

The Aurora Teagarden Mystery star and the UnSweetined author rose to fame playing siblings DJ and Stephanie Tanner, respectively, on ABC’s Full House. After the sitcom wrapped in 1995 after eight seasons, the two actresses later reprised their roles on Netflix’s Fuller House. After the streaming series wrapped in 2020, Cameron Bure and Sweetin have stayed close. In fact, the California native — and their former costars — all scored invites to Sweetin’s July nuptials to Mescal Wasilewski.

“Gorgeous Bride. Handsome groom. Beautiful evening,” the Make It Or Break It alum wrote via Instagram comment at the time after the bride shared wedding photos on her page. “Every detail was perfection. Even your dad’s speech 🎤 😂. Love you ❤️ little sis. Congratulations 💘💞💖.”

Cameron Bure and Sweetin’s once-tight bond seemingly faltered by November after the former View host made headlines for her controversial views about marriage equality.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Christmas Detour star told WSJ. Magazine of her decision to leave Hallmark for Great American Family. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. … I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Cameron Bure’s remarks swiftly sparked backlash among the likes of Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and JoJo Siwa. Sweetin, for her part, backed the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum.

“You know I love you,” the Merry Swissmas star wrote via Instagram, replying to Siwa’s post that called out Cameron Bure for “excluding” the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Growing Pains alum has since issued a public statement addressing the backlash. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she wrote in a November 16 Instagram statement. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

While Cameron Bure has moved on from the drama, Sweetin has doubled down on her defense. The My Perfect Romance actress reposted Holly Robinson Peete’s social media call for inclusivity via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 26.

“There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially,” a quote on the 58-year-old Meet the Peetes alum’s Instagram initially read, which the former child star reposted. “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”