DJ and Stephanie Tanner have been close on and off screen for several decades — but have things taken a turn in Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s relationship?

Cameron Bure, Sweetin and the cast of Full House — which also includes John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the late Bob Saget— have made headlines for reunions since the original sitcom ended in 1995.

“We’ve pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it’s pretty much what every family goes through. And we’ve stuck together through all of it,” Coulier said at ‘90s Con of the group’s dynamic in March 2022, two months after Saget’s untimely death. “It’s incredible to have a group of people in our lives like this, where we know we’re going to get that instant support system. It’s pretty special.”

Despite being on opposite sides politically — Cameron Bure has been vocal about being conservative while Sweetin is a liberal who denounced former President Donald Trump — the onscreen sisters seemingly always put their differences aside (at least publicly). When Cameron Bure came under fire for comments about leaving Hallmark Channel for Great American Family, however, things seemingly changed.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” the Make It or Break It alum told The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ. Magazine in November 2022, adding that the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core” when asked about LGBTQIA+ movies.

Sweetin subsequently supported JoJo Siwa — who publicly feuded with Cameron Bure earlier that year after the Nickelodeon alum called the actress the rudest celebrity she’s ever met — when Siwa slammed Cameron Bure’s remarks. The former Aurora Teagarden star addressed the controversy via a lengthy statement at the time.

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever,” she wrote. “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Cameron Bure continued: “I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell. The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God’s love and God’s compassion is front and center.”

Days later, Sweetin doubled down and reposted Holly Robinson Peete’s commentary about the situation.

“There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially,” Peete wrote. “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

Eagle-eyed fans then discovered that Cameron Bure was no longer following Sweetin on the social media app.

