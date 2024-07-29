Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure have both taken to social media to weigh in on the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony — and the Full House sisters are on opposite sides of the controversy.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, July 28, Sweetin shared a post from activist Matt Bernstein about the tableau that seemingly evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

“The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper,” the graphic stated. “And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm? Why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?”

On Monday, July 29, Sweetin, 42, continued the conversation by sharing a video of comedian Walter Masterson seemingly poking fun at the controversy.

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history….” she wrote via her Instagram Story with a link to the clip that aims to educate an upset Olympic fan.

While celebrating the kick-off to the summer Games on Friday, July 26, some viewers questioned a scene where DJ, producer and LGBTQ+ icon Barbara Butch wore a silver headdress as drag artists and dancers surrounded her.

After watching the clip, some stars like Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker and Caitlyn Jenner expressed disappointment at what they saw. Another vocal critic was Cameron Bure, 48.

“To watch such an incredible event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” the actress said via an Instagram video on Sunday, July 28. “It made me so sad and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.”

According to Olympic organizers, the scene did not have any ill intention. Instead, the moment depicted Dionysus, the Greek god of wine.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said during an International Olympic Committee news conference on Sunday. “We really did try to celebrate community tolerance. Looking at the result of the polls that we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

In a separate interview with the Associated Press, artistic director Thomas Jolly assured viewers his wish was not “to mock or to shock.” Instead, he “wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”

Cameron Bure and Sweetin have seemingly remained close over the years (often appearing at events together), despite regularly falling on opposite sides of headline-making moments.

Back in 2022, Cameron Bure unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram amid her “traditional marriage” controversy. At the time, Sweetin backed JoJo Siwa, who criticized Cameron Bure’s remarks about Great American Family’s programming. Sweetin, for her part, still keeps up with her TV sister on the social media platform.