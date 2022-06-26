Fighting for her rights. Full House alum Jodie Sweetin was shoved by police officers during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In a video shared by photographer Michael Ade on Sunday, June 26, Sweetin, 40, was speaking into her megaphone when multiple officers in riot gear pushed her off the patch of grass on the side of the freeway and back into the crowd. She fell to the ground, but she got right back up, adjusting her hat and brushing herself off as chants of “no justice, no peace” began.

Per Ade, the actress was attempting to direct protestors away from the road. “It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway … SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?” Ade captioned the video via Instagram on Sunday.

He added, “Jodi [sic] is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer. 🙏🏾.”

Sweetin’s representative confirmed the incident to Entertainment Weekly. The former Fuller House star said in a statement to EW that she will continue to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending abortion rights at the federal level.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in her statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The California native’s fiancé Mescal Wasilewski shared Ade’s video and captioned it, “Not just ‘talking the talk.'” She and Wasilewski got engaged in January after four years of dating.

The unSweetined author commented on The Progressivists’ repost of the video, writing, “Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right… ❤️❤️ #WeKeepUsSafe.”

The SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years of legal abortions shocked the nation on Friday, June 24, and Hollywood was no exception. While many celebs are across the pond in England at Glastonbury Festival amid the political uproar, several stars on stage took a moment to acknowledge their feelings about the decision.

Billie Eilish, who made history as the youngest headliner ever at the event, told the audience, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.”

The 20-year-old added, “I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

She dedicated her song “Your Power,” which is about men who abuse their status, to everyone affected.

Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, dedicated her performance of “F–k You” with Lily Allen, who is responsible for the hit, to the justices who overturned the ruling.

“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” the “Driver’s License” singer, 19, told the crowd at Glastonbury. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s–t about freedom. This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!