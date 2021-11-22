Slowly but surely. Jodie Sweetin has been intentional about blending her life with her boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski, and her two daughters.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he really did an amazing job with it all,” the Full House alum, 39, said during the Monday, November 22, episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast. “At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice.”

The actress noted that the Hunter College grad was “very good at letting [Zoie and Beatrix] warm up to him,” saying that he didn’t “force a relationship” with the girls.

“I think that is the hard thing as a mom,” the California native explained. “You’re thinking, ‘Everyone just get along. I really like this person.’ I’m not sacrificing my kids, but how do I make everybody happy?”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that she is raising her kids to know how to set boundaries that she didn’t in the past.

“They stand up for themselves and speak their minds,” Sweetin said. “I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s. I’m just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, ‘This is who I am, and this is what I like.’ … They are so wonderfully expressive in who they are. I give them the freedom to be that.”

The Fuller House alum shares Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11, with Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle, respectively. Sweetin made her relationship with Wasilewski Instagram official in 2018.

The “Never Thought I’d Say This” podcast host praised her partner for his “peace and love and ease and warmth” in a September Instagram post, gushing, “You’re my safe place. My partner. My best friend. We’ve made it over four years. Nearly three of them were spent thousands of miles apart. But four years ago, on Sep 16, we made a decision. That we were 100 [percent] completely in this. I wake up every day and love you even more.”

Two months prior, the Hollywood Darlings alum celebrated Wasilewski’s birthday with an Instagram slideshow.

“We fit perfectly, like two puzzle pieces that finally found their spot together,” Sweetin wrote. “There is no way to tell you how much I love you, but I try to show you every day. And I always will. I am so grateful for the day you were born and all the days in between that led you to where you are now. I’m so proud of who you are, and I’m even MORE proud that you’re mine. For always, babe.”