Jodie Sweetin is officially taken! The Fuller House star is dating Mescal Wasilewski, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They have been dating since November,” a source explains.

Sweetin took to Instagram to share a photo collage with her beau in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with … Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year … Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you … Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together … Who builds you up and never makes you feel small … Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own,” the 36-year-old actress wrote on Wednesday, February 14, via Instagram.

“Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love … Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away … Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it … Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what,” she continued. “Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them … who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it.”

As previously reported, Sweetin filed for legal separation from her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, in June 2013 after less than two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016. In December 2017, the Dancing With the Stars alum was ordered to pay Coyle $2,800 per month in child support until the former couple’s 7-year-old daughter Beatrix turns 18, marries, dies or becomes emancipated.

The Full House alum was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 and Cody Herpin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie, from 2007 to 2010.

