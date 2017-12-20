Jodie Sweetin must pay her ex-husband Morty Coyle $2,800 per month in child support, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered the Fuller House star, 35, on Friday, December 15, to begin paying child support until the former couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Beatrix, turns 18, marries, dies or becomes emancipated.

Sweetin must pay $1,400 on the first of each month and the other $1,400 on the 15th of each month. In addition, she has been ordered to back pay Coyle through September 1 in two installments, due February 1 and March 1, 2018.

The Dancing With the Stars season 22 contestant and Coyle tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in March 2012. She filed for legal separation in June 2013, and their divorce was finalized in August 2016.

Sweetin was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 and Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010. She and Herpin share 9-year-old daughter Zoie. Sweetin was engaged to Justin Hodak from January 2016 until this March, when he was arrested three times within a nine-day period for violating a restraining order taken out against him by the Full House alum. Hodak was sentenced in May to more than six years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.

